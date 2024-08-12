Napoli have made a verbal offer of £21m for Chelsea’s Romelu Lukaku with a further £4.2m in add ons according to reports in Italy.

Chelsea are desperate to offload the Belgian this summer and he has his heart set on a reunion with Antonio Conte in Naples.

Lukaku, who has spent the last two seasons on loan at Inter and Roma has a £38m exit clause in his contract, which Chelsea are believed to want in full.

Napoli make Lukaku offer

Lukaku is currently training away from Chelsea’s first team as the club look to finalise his exit once and for all.

The 31-year-old has reportedly agreed a three year contract with Napoli which will see him take a drop in wages.

Napoli have yet to agree a fee with Chelsea for the Belgium international, however Italian outlet Di Marzio have reported the Serie A outfit have made a verbal offer worth £21m plus a further £4.2m in add ons, and are now awaiting a response from the Blues.

The report adds that Chelsea are unlikely to accept an offer of that value as it’s well below their valuation.

The deal is made more complicated by the fact Napoli need to offload Victor Osimhen in order to make room for Lukaku in the squad.

To date no bids have come in for Osimhen who has a release clause of around £113m in his contract and Chelsea have held talks with Napoli over the possibility of the Nigerian being involved as part of the deal which would see Lukaku return to Italy.

The Blues reportedly want to take Osimhen on loan if it’s possible but Napoli are said to want a permanent departure.

It feels like the clubs are locked in a game of poker and are waiting to see which side cracks first, but the closer it gets to the end of the window the more likely it is that each party will alter their demands in order to agree a deal.

Chelsea and Napoli under no circumstances will want to still have Lukaku and Osimhen on their books after the close of the window so you would think it’s in their best interests to agree a deal.