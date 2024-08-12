Newcastle star with 24 goals & 30 assists seen at airport amid talks of transfer to Premier League club

Newcastle United winger Ryan Fraser appears to be closing in on a move away from St James’ Park, with a return to Southampton appearing imminent.

The 30-year-old winger is not part of Eddie Howe’s plans for the upcoming season and has been encouraged to find a new club.

Fraser, who enjoyed a productive loan spell at Southampton last season, has been strongly linked with a permanent move to the South Coast club.

During his time at Southampton, Fraser made 44 appearances, scored 8 goals, and played a key role in their promotion back to the Premier League.

The move to Southampton now seems closer than ever, as Fraser was reportedly spotted by a fan at Southampton Airport’s departure lounge.

Although he was on his way back to Newcastle, the sighting has fuelled speculation that his visit was related to finalising his expected transfer.

Southampton manager wants Ryan Fraser

Southampton manager Russell Martin has publicly expressed his desire to bring Fraser back to the club, stating that he is hopeful the deal will be completed soon.

Fraser’s return to St Mary’s would provide Southampton with an experienced winger as they prepare for their Premier League campaign.

Fraser joined Newcastle in 2020 and has since made 59 appearances, scoring 3 goals and providing 5 assists.

Prior to his stint at Newcastle, he was a key figure at Bournemouth, where he made 208 appearances, scoring 24 goals and assisting 30.

With the transfer deadline fast approaching, all eyes will be on whether Fraser can finalise his move to Southampton in time.