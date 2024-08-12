Newcastle transfer could trigger chain reaction favouring Liverpool’s pursuit of £75m winger

Newcastle United are reportedly closing in on a deal for Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi.

According to recent reports from i News, Newcastle United are advancing in their negotiations to sign England international Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace.

Positive discussions between the clubs suggest that Guehi, who is reportedly eager for the move, could soon be heading to St James’ Park.

Newcastle could start transfer chain

The expected arrival of Guehi at Newcastle could initiate a significant transfer chain. With the Magpies needing to balance their books to accommodate Guehi’s transfer, they might be compelled to sell some of their key players to raise necessary funds.

Anthony Gordon, who has been heavily linked with Liverpool this summer, is a prime candidate for departure.

Previously, a deal was nearly finalised that would have seen Gordon move to Anfield for £75 million with Joe Gomez heading to Newcastle for £45 million. However, Newcastle’s decision to pull out of this deal after successfully selling Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh has left Liverpool’s pursuit of Gordon in limbo.

Despite the setback, recent report suggests that Liverpool’s interest in Gordon remains strong, and they could revisit the move later in the window.

If Newcastle sell Gordon to Anfield, the club could gain the financial flexibility needed to facilitate Guehi’s move, however, they will have a lost a brilliant player to a top 4 rival.

The coming weeks will be crucial in determining whether Newcastle can complete their big-money signing of Guehi and whether this will indeed result in Anthony Gordon making the switch to Anfield.