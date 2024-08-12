Newcastle United are on the lookout for a new attacker and could make a move for Chelsea’s Noni Madueke.

That’s according to a recent report from Fichajes, who claims Madueke, 22, is one player who could leave Stamford Bridge before the close of the summer window.

Since moving from PSV 18 months ago, the 22-year-old, who started just 13 Premier League games last season, has struggled to become a first-team regular for Chelsea.

Newcastle United linked with Noni Madueke

And with Newcastle United targeting a young winger, with high potential, Madueke is one player the Magpies could pursue.

Although they haven’t made the player available for transfer, there is a belief Chelsea would do business if a decent proposal is made.

For Newcastle, the Geordies have been trying to replace Miguel Almiron. The Paraguay international came close to moving to Saudi Arabia last year but failed to leave England’s northeast, and although Almiron may not make the switch this summer either, bolstering his options remains a priority for Eddie Howe.

During his time at Stamford Bridge, Madueke, who is described as ‘fitting the bill perfectly’ for Newcastle, has scored nine goals and registered three assists in 46 games in all competitions.