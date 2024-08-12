Newcastle United involved in positive talks to sign 24-year-old Englishman

Newcastle United have not had the best summer transfer windows.

The Magpies were expected to be active in their search of new players all summer after suffering an injury crisis last season.

They had to deal with injuries in all the positions and their form suffered mainly due to that.

Eddie Howe was expected to add depth and quality to his squad this summer but only the signings of Lloyd Kelly, William Osula, Odysseas Vlachodimos and John Ruddy have been made.

They could sign another player soon which could be their best signing in a long time.

According to i News, the Magpies are involved in positive talks with Crystal Palace to complete the signing of defender Marc Guehi this summer.

The England international has become Newcastle’s primary target in the transfer window as Howe is keen to address his team’s defensive issues.

Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles are both out with long term injuries and signing a new, top quality defender is the club’s priority.

They have already added Kelly to their defensive line up but a more talented and a better quality addition is needed at the back.

Guehi has impressed the biggest Premier League clubs with his performances and his form for England at the Euros this summer was a proof that the player will be chased by bigger clubs soon.

After complying with Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules through the sales of Yankuba Minteh and Elliot Anderson, the Magpies are determined to strengthen their squad and improve their over all quality.

Marc Guehi wants to join Newcastle United

Newcastle finished seventh in the league last season and it was obvious that they would add fresh faces to their squad.

As per the report, Newcastle can sign Guehi for £55m with achievable add-ons. The player is keen on a move to St James’ Park with personal terms no issue at all.

The potential arrival of Guehi would make a statement that the Magpies are ready to spend big money on the right players and ready to compete with the biggest Premier League clubs.