30-year-old admits he would like to play for Newcastle next season

Newcastle United player Emil Krafth faces an uncertain future at the club.

The player has entered the final 12 months of his contract at St James Park and his future is by no means guaranteed at the club.

Krafth has been used extensively by manager Eddie Howe in the preseason this summer with the Sweden international being used in the central position of the defense.

He could be sold by the club as they do not want to lose him on a free but the player wants to extend his stay at the club and remain a part of Howe’s team.

Krafth has admitted that he wants to play for Newcastle beyond the expiry of his contract at the club.

In an interview with The Athletic, the Newcastle United player stated his desire.

“I’m still alive!” he said.

“I know what I’m capable of. Everyone here is a really good player and everyone wants to be a part of the team this season.

“I want to stay. I love being in Newcastle, being part of the team. I will work as hard as I can to make it happen.”

The player was signed back in 2019 by Steve Bruce but since then he has become a key member of the Newcastle United squad.

The club have relied on his versatility a number of times and Howe should keep the player at the club.

He is a decent option from the bench to fill in the right-back as well as the centre-back position.