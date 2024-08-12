Real Madrid threatening to make a surprise move for Manchester United star

Real Madrid have set their sights on Manchester United right-back Diogo Dalot as a potential long-term replacement for Dani Carvajal, according to GMS as reported by The Sun.

Diogo Dalot has impressed with his versatility and consistent performances since joining Manchester United.

Last season, he made 35 Premier League starts, contributing 2 goals and 3 assists. His ability to adapt to various roles, including playing as a left-back, was crucial for United, especially during a period plagued by injuries within the squad.

Dalot’s outstanding performances even earned him the Manchester United Players’ Player of the Year award.

Recently, Dalot extended his contract with Manchester United until June 2028, reinforcing the club’s commitment to him.

Despite this, Real Madrid are showing interest in the player, with the report stating that the club are threatening to make a surprise move for him.

However, Manchester United are unlikely to entertain offers for Dalot, particularly with Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who lost his place to Dalot, on the verge of joining West Ham. Retaining Dalot remains a priority for United as they aim to fight for the top 4 next season and more.

Real Madrid have also targetted Trent Alexander-Arnold

Real Madrid have also been linked with Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is reportedly one of the top targets for the Spanish club. However, no official move has been made for him as yet.

Liverpool will not want their prized asset to leave, however, given that his contract expires next summer, the club will need to sort out his contract soon or risk losing him on a free next summer.