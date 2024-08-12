Supercomputer predicts the team that will win the Premier League next season

As the Premier League season approaches its highly anticipated kick-off this Friday, the Opta Supercomputer has released its prediction for the final standings of the 2024-25 campaign.

Using advanced AI tools to simulate the season 10,000 times, the supercomputer has forecasted how the league table might look at the end of the season.

Opta Supercomputer makes Premier League 2024/25 predictions

According to Opta, Manchester City are the overwhelming favourites to secure the Premier League title for a record fifth consecutive year. The supercomputer has given City an impressive 82.2% chance of finishing at the top.

This prediction reinforces the club’s dominance in recent seasons, driven by their quality squad and consistent performances.

Arsenal are projected to finish in second place for the third consecutive season, with a 48.8% chance according to the supercomputer. Mikel Arteta’s team continues to be strong contenders, but they are predicted to fall short of dethroning Manchester City once again.

Liverpool are tipped to finish in third place with a 40.2% chance. Despite undergoing managerial transition with Arne Slot replacing Jurgen Klopp, the supercomputer believes Liverpool will maintain their position among the top 4, though they may not quite close the gap to the top two.

The race for the fourth spot promises to be highly competitive, with Chelsea (19.5%), Newcastle United (17.5%), Manchester United (12.9%), and Tottenham Hotspur (11.8%) all in contention. The supercomputer predicts that this position will be fiercely contested.

At the bottom of the table, the supercomputer has forecasted a challenging season for the newly promoted clubs. Leicester City, Ipswich Town, and Southampton are all predicted to face relegation back to the Championship.

Key Opening ay Premier League fixtures

The new Premier League season kicks off this Friday with Manchester United hosting Fulham at Old Trafford. The action continues on Saturday with Liverpool facing Ipswich Town away at 12:30 pm, and Arsenal taking on Wolves at home.

Saturday will see Liverpool start their campaign with a 12:30pm kick-off away against Ipswich Town while Arsenal will take on Wolves at home.

The first major clash of the season will see Chelsea go head-to-head against reigning champions Manchester City at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. The opening matchday will conclude with Leicester City hosting Tottenham in a Monday night fixture.