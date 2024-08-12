Report: Tottenham want to add big name attacker after signing Dominic Solanke

Tottenham completed the signing of striker Dominic Solanke from Bournemouth last week.

A striker was much needed at the Tottenham Stadium after the departure of Harry Kane from the club last summer.

They played last season without a natural number nine with Son Heung-min and Richarlison leading their attack.

However, with Solanke at the club now, Spurs have a prolific attacker in the team who has shown his ruthlessness in front of goal consistently.

According to Football Insider, Tottenham are keen to add Lille striker Jonathan David to their squad.

With Richarlison’s future at the club uncertain, Spurs have reportedly identified David as the player who can replace the Brazilian international.

David’s fine form for Lille has attracted the attention of Manchester United, Chelsea and West Ham United.

The Canadian international, who represented his country at the Copa America this summer, scored 26 goals last season in all competitions.

The striker has entered the final year of his contract at the club and Lille are ready to accept a cut price offer of £25 million for him.

At that price tag, someone like David would be a brilliant signing for any club.

He can provide competition to Solanke as well as offer Spurs another attacking outlet.

If Richarlison heads out of the club this summer, replacing him would be crucial for Ange Postecoglou.

The Brazilian chipped in with crucial goals last season for the Lillywhites and his numbers would have to be replaced.

Richarlison could leave Tottenham for a move to Middle East

Richarlison has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia and his future remains unclear at this stage.

Apart from Solanke, Spurs have strengthened their midfield by signing Archie Gray from Leeds United while also providing Postecoglou attacking depth by signing Timo Werner on loan again.

Postecoglou would be hoping to take his team to the Champions League by finishing in the top four of the Premier League.