Tottenham midfielder in hot water after recording himself breaking the law

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Yves Bissouma has been embroiled in controversy after a video surfaced showing the player inhaling nitrous oxide, commonly known as laughing gas, just days before the start of the new Premier League season.

As reported by The Sun, a video surfaced showing Bissouma using a balloon to inhale the substance, followed by uncontrollable laughter.

The footage quickly sparked public outrage, with fans and critics alike expressing disappointment over his actions.

In response to the backlash, Bissouma issued a public apology, admitting to a “severe lack of judgment.”

He expressed deep remorse for his actions, acknowledging the health risks associated with nitrous oxide use.

The midfielder emphasised his commitment to meeting the expectations placed on him as a professional footballer and a role model.

The recreational use of nitrous oxide was made illegal in the United Kingdom last year, which adds legal complications to Bissouma’s actions.

After the 3-2 defeat to Bayern Munich, the midfielder headed out to party where and filmed himself breaking the law.

?Yves Bissouma filmed himself inhaling laughing gas and uploaded it to his Snapchat. Possession of laughing gas with intent to get high was made illegal last year. Bissouma apologised for these actions last night, saying he had used a "severe lack of judgement".#Tottenham… pic.twitter.com/pNfbwyWCVc — The Spurs Watch (@TheSpursWatch) August 11, 2024

Bissouma’s time with Tottenham so far

Bissouma joined Tottenham from Brighton in 2022. While he struggled to make an impact under former manager Antonio Conte, he has since become a crucial part of Ange Postecoglou’s side. Last season, Bissouma made 28 Premier League appearances, starting 26 of them, and was seen as a key figure in Tottenham’s midfield.

However, with the arrival of new talents like Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall, and competition from fellow midfielders Pape Matar Sarr and Rodrigo Bentancur, Bissouma’s place in the starting XI could be under threat. Incidents like this may further complicate his standing within the squad.