Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Giovani Lo Celso has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

The 28-year-old midfielder has fallen down the pecking order at the North London club and he needs a move away in order to get his career back on track.

According to Football Insider, Real Betis and Aston Villa are keen on signing the Argentine international midfielder. Tottenham are looking to sell the player permanently and they are not keen on sending him out on loan again.

Lo Celso has impressed with Real Betis in the past and it is no surprise that the Spanish club are willing to provide him with an exit route. It will be interesting to see if they can agree on a deal with Tottenham. Meanwhile, he has played under the Aston Villa manager Unai Emery, who was in charge of Villarreal when Lo Celso was on loan at the Spanish club.

Aston Villa could use Lo Celso

The West Midlands club are looking to add more quality and depth to their attacking unit and Lo Celso would be a quality fit. He is capable of slotting into the central attacking midfield role and in the wide areas. He has the flair and the technical attributes to create goal scoring opportunities from multiple areas and he could add a new dimension to the Aston Villa attack.

They will be competing in the UEFA Champions League next season and the need more quality at their disposal. The report from Football Insider claims that Tottenham have reduced their asking price for the player and they are now prepared to sell him for £10 million.

It is a reasonable fee to pay for a quality midfielder who is at the peak of his powers. There is no doubt that the Argentine international would be a bargain at that price. It remains to be seen whether Real Betis and Aston Villa are ready to pay up for him.