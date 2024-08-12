Key Tottenham star apologises for “severe lack of judgment” after video emerges of player taking drugs

Tottenham Hotspur’s Yves Bissouma has apologised for a “severe lack of judgement” after footage emerged appearing to show the midfielder inhaling laughing gas.

The 27-year-old posted a video of himself on the social media platform Snapchat on Saturday which showed him inhaling the drug from a balloon, which prompted Tottenham to look into the incident.

Possession of nitrous oxide – also known as laughing gas or NOS – for recreational use has been a criminal offence in the United Kingdom since 2023 and can result in a two-year prison sentence, which makes the incident a serious one for the Premier League club.

Bissouma has been at Tottenham since 2022 and last season was a key player for Ange Postecoglou. The Mali international featured in 28 Premier League games for Spurs with his Australian coach partnering him in a double pivot alongside Pape Matar Sarr.

The 27-year-old is expected to have the same role in North London this season and this incident related to the player taking nitrous oxide is not a good way for the midfielder to start off his campaign.

Tottenham will continue to deal with Bissouma internally and it remains to be seen what the outcome will be.

Tottenham star Yves Bissouma apologises for drugs video

Following the video entering the public sphere, Bissouma has now apologised for his behaviour and has put his actions down to “a severe lack of judgment.”

“I want to apologise for these videos. This was a severe lack of judgment,” said the Tottenham star via the BBC. “I understand how serious this is and the health risks involved, and I also take my responsibility as a footballer and role model very seriously.”

Given his status as a footballer, this video could have severe consequences given that children who support Tottenham likely follow the player on his social media platforms.

The North London club will likely take some sort of action against Bissouma, who will now be focussed on Spurs’ opening Premier League game against Leicester City next Monday.