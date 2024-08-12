Chelsea have been linked with a move for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.

The Nigerian international is a target for the London club and according to a report from Standard Sport, the striker has now handed in a transfer request. It will be interesting to see if Chelsea can secure an agreement with the Italian club in the coming weeks.

It is no secret that they need to bring in a quality striker this summer. Osimhen is a world-class goalscorer and he could prove to be a superb addition for Chelsea. Nicolas Jackson was quite underwhelming last season and Chelsea need someone reliable striker leading the line for them.

The Nigerian scored 17 goals in all competitions and picked up four assists.

Osimhen has helped Napoli even the league title and he is good enough to succeed in the Premier League. Chelsea will be desperate to challenge for trophies in the upcoming campaign and someone like Osimhen would make a big difference. However, he is unlikely to be a cheap acquisition and it remains to be seen whether Chelsea are ready to pay a premium.

The striker is expected to cost over £100 million. Paris Saint-Germain are keen on signing the Nigerian international striker as well, but they are unwilling to pay his asking price either.

Can Chelsea agree on a reasonable deal for Osimhen?

It will be interesting to see if Napoli are willing to lower their demands for the striker and sanction his departure in the coming weeks. The opportunity to move to a club like Chelsea will be quite attractive for the player.

The Blues have had two mediocre seasons back-to-back, and they will look to bounce back strongly. They will need the right reinforcements in order to match up to the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City next season. Osimhen is a proven performer at the highest level and he could transform them if he joins the club.