Footage from a new Burnley documentary shows former manager Vincent Kompany losing his head on the training ground with Johann Berg Gudmundsson.

The Belgian managed the Clarets over the last two seasons overseeing their promotion and then subsequent relegation from the Premier League. Burnley struggled in England’s top flight for the majority of the last campaign and new footage shows that it might have got to Kompany.

The 38-year-old was not happy with the attitude of Gudmundsson on one particular training day and it led to the former Burnley boss losing his head.

Kompany was filmed screaming “do not test me” at the winger and labelling their situation in the Premier League as “life or death”.

Football fans will love this footage and it shows why the Belgian was such a success at Man City.

The former defender spent 11 years with the Manchester club and won four Premier League titles, two FA Cups and four EFL Cups as club captain.

City fans always suspected that Kompany would go on to be a top manager and the mentality shown in the clip is one of the reasons why he currently finds himself as coach of Bayern Munich.

Watch: Vincent Kompany goes mental in Burnley training