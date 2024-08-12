West Ham striker tipped to leave the club this summer

West Ham United striker Danny Ings is tipped to leave the club this summer as the Hammers continue to reshape their squad under new manager Julen Lopetegui.

The club has been highly active in the transfer market, spending close to €126 million on seven new signings, including Jean-Clair Todibo, Wes Foderingham, Guido Rodriguez, Luis Guilherme, Niclas Füllkrug, Crysencio Summerville, and Max Kilman. They are also reportedly closing in on signing Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Manchester United.

However, with strict Premier League financial rules (PSR) in place, West Ham will need to offload some players to avoid breaching any potential regulations.

Danny Ings, who has struggled with injuries during his time at the club, is one player expected to be sold.

According to Claret and Hugh, it would not be surprising to see Ings depart this summer.

The former Liverpool forward has not had the impact West Ham had hoped for, making just 52 appearances and contributing 4 goals and 2 assists.

Southampton have shown interest in Danny Ings

Southampton, a club where Ings previously thrived, have been strongly linked with a move for the 31-year-old.

Ings spent a season on loan at Southampton in 2018 before making the move permanent, and during his three years at the club, he scored an impressive 46 goals and provided 10 assists in 100 appearances across all competitions.

With Southampton back in the Premier League, they are seeking experienced and reliable players to strengthen their squad.

Ings, given his successful past with the Saints, fits this profile perfectly and could be a key addition as they prepare for the challenges of top-flight football.