£50m will see Liverpool part with exciting attacker in order to fund transfer for Newcastle man

With only a couple of weeks left of the current transfer window, it appears as though Liverpool and Newcastle still have business that they’d like to conclude.

Both the Reds and the Magpies have been relatively quiet in the summer so far, but there is still time to get deals done in certain areas.

Liverpool want Diaz sale to fund move for Gordon

Given that the 2024/25 season starts this weekend, however, it’s likely that both Arne Slot and Eddie Howe won’t want too much squad upheaval once the whistle blows at the start of the first match of the campaign.

Liverpool travel to Portman Road and an opening fixture with new boys, Ipswich Town, whilst Newcastle host fellow promoted side, Southampton.

Those games are likely to come far too quickly for certain deals to go through, although as Fichajes note, citing reports, the Reds are likely to accept a bid of around the £50m mark in order to part with their tricky Colombian attacker, Luis Diaz.

Despite his evident talent, Diaz has never really looked truly at home at Anfield and is one of those players that can be very good one minute and then infuriatingly bad the next, and it’s perhaps that inconsistency which has seen Liverpool make a decision that he could be surplus to requirements.

It’s understood that Newcastle’s wide man, Anthony Gordon, has long been on their list to buy, but the Merseyside outfit have never been offered any encouragement by either Gordon himself or the Magpies.

Clearly, therefore, it will be a difficult deal to get across the line, but all the while that there is time to do just that, Liverpool may feel that they’re in with a chance, particularly given that the player himself hasn’t come out to distance himself from the rumours that are flying around at present.