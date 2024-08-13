Ange Postecoglou has told 24-year-old Tottenham talent to stay for 2024/25 campaign

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has told Djed Spence that he wants the defender to stay and be part of his Spurs squad for the upcoming campaign having been impressed by the right-back during pre-season.

Spence’s application and ability in both training sessions and matches have impressed coaches at Tottenham this summer and as a result, Postecoglou has asked the full-back to stay with the North London club for the upcoming season as the Australian coach has plans for the player, reports football.london.

After performing well at right-back during the summer, the Spurs boss even trusted Spence to start the past two matches against Bayern Munich in a more unnatural position as a left-back, which shows that Postecoglou sees versatility in the 24-year-old.

Spence has struggled for game time at Tottenham since arriving two summers ago from Middlesbrough, being sent out on loan to Rennes, Leeds and Genoa for most of that time.

The 2024/25 campaign could be the season the full-back has been waiting for as Postecoglou seems keen to offer the defender a chance to prove himself.

Big season ahead for Djed Spence at Tottenham

If Postecoglou believes that Spence can play on both the right and left, that will provide the Englishman with opportunities to play throughout the upcoming season and when named in the starting 11, the 24-year-old needs to grab the opportunity with both hands.

For the most part, the right-back will spend the campaign backing up Pedro Porro as the Spaniard impressed last season at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The former Sporting CP star was one of the most exciting full-backs in the Premier League last time around and even though Postecoglou is giving Spence a chance to prove himself, it is unlikely that he surpasses his fellow right-back.