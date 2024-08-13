Liverpool have full faith in Darwin Nunez heading into the 2024/25 campaign with Arne Slot calling the Uruguay striker over the summer with very important news.

The 25-year-old has had an up-and-down time at Anfield since joining Liverpool in 2022 from Benfica and his massive €100m transfer fee may have weighed heavily on the striker’s shoulders during his time with the Premier League giants so far.

Nunez has shown some incredible attributes over the past two seasons that could make him a superstar, however, the Uruguayan’s finishing and ability to time runs need work.

The former Benfica star has left Liverpool fans frustrated often throughout the 96 games he has lined up for the Reds, but the striker is a fan favourite at Anfield. Nunez has produced 33 goals and 17 assists so far for the Premier League giants and will hope to add many more throughout the 2024/25 campaign.

According to The Daily Mail’s Lewis Steele, Liverpool have faith in Nunez heading into the new season this weekend and Slot spent time on the phone with the forward when he was away on Copa America duty, telling the Uruguay international that he is central to his plans.

Make or break season for Darwin Nunez at Liverpool

The 2024/25 campaign is massive for Nunez’s Liverpool career as another underwhelming season could result in it being the striker’s last with the Premier League giants.

The Uruguay international has all the physical attributes to be one of the best forwards in the world but the 25-year-old needs to sharpen his technical abilities. If Slot can help the former Benfica star achieve this, the Reds will have a serious player on their hands.

Nunez will likely be very motivated by the arrival of a new coach at Liverpool and with the competition being tough for the forward roles, this could bring the best out of the striker this season.