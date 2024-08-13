Arsenal reject approach from European giants for first team ace who wants exit

Arsenal have rejected an approach from Ajax to sign goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, according to David Ornstein of The Athletic.

The journalist has revealed that the European giants made an offer to sign the goalkeeper on loan but it was turned down by the Gunners as they prefer that the goalkeeper leave the club permanently this summer.

Mikel Arteta’s team have signed David Raya and Riccardo Calafiori this summer, strengthening the club’s goalkeeping and the defensive department.

The Gunners are looking for more new signings in the market and their next arrival could be Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino.

Apart from signing new players, the Gunners have shifted their focus on offloading some of the players that are not required at the club anymore.

Striker Eddie Nketiah is most likely heading out of the club soon and that could be the case for Ramsdale as well but Ajax would have to make an offer to sign the English goalkeeper in a permanent move.

The goalkeeper has lost his starting spot to Raya at the club and after warming the bench last season, he is keen on a move away from the Emirates Stadium in order to revive his career.

At one stage, Ramsdale looked on his way to become the number one goalkeeper for England but losing his spot in the Arsenal starting line up changed everything.

The arrival of Raya at the club and Arteta’s decision to show faith in his compatriot has worked massively against Ramsdale.

Aaron Ramsdale has no future at Arsenal

The former Sheffield United goalkeeper made just six Premier League appearances for Arsenal last season.

With the Gunners now signing Raya in a permanent move after only signing him on a loan move last summer, Ramsdale has realised that his future lies away from North London.

As per the report, Arsenal are eyeing a move for Espanyol’s Joan Garcia if Ramsdale leaves the club this summer.