Arsenal ‘open to offers’ for player Bologna wanted included in Riccardo Calafiori deal

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal could be open to doing some late transfer business should a suitable offer come in for one of their full-backs.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Transfers, who claims the Gunners could part ways with full-back Takehiro Tomiyasu before the August 30th transfer deadline.

Including Tomiyasu, 25, in their negotiations to sell Riccardo Calafiori, Bologna were keen to bring the Japan international back to Italy. A swap deal failed to materialise due to Calafiori’s future sell-on clause.

More Stories / Latest News
Atletico Madrid open talks with alternative target as transfer deal for Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher in doubt
West Ham United desperate to offload second-highest earner
Man United consider move for former Premier League winger to replace Antony

However, although the Arsenal number 18 has so far failed to leave the Emirates, a move before the end of the month has not been ruled out with Mikel Arteta thought to be open to offers.

Takehiro Tomiyasu in action for Arsenal.

Selling Tomiyasu won’t be straightforward though. Not only will the Gunners need to find a suitable buyer, but they must find a buyer who is happy to disregard the defender’s current injury, which is expected to keep him out until the end of September.

Valued at around £30 million, Tomiyasu, who has up to three years left on his deal, has directly contributed to eight goals in 83 games in all competitions.

More Stories Takehiro Tomiyasu

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.