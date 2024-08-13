Aston Villa confirm the signing of striker despite Arsenal interest

Aston Villa have beaten Arsenal and a number of other clubs in signing Sunderland striker Mason Cotcher.

The striker has joined Aston Villa’s academy after leaving the Black Cats.

Arsenal, Leeds United, Brighton and Rangers were all interested in signing the England youth international but Unai Emery’s Aston Villa won the race to sign him.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the player has signed a contract with Villa that will run until 2027.

Villa moved fast to recruit the young player who will join the club’s academy, figuring that other Premier League teams would enter the competition.

Cotcher has trained with a number of elite teams, including Leeds United and Arsenal, like many young prospects do, but Villa put in a strong push to recruit him.

It is another major coup by Aston Villa, who have been one of the busiest teams in the summer transfer window.

After qualifying for the Champions League, they have made sure they strengthen their squad on all levels.

