Aston Villa could use left-back Lucas Digne to bring Besiktas star Ernest Muci to Villa Park as the Premier League club are showing an interest in the Albanian star.

A report from Turkish outlet Aslinda states that Aston Villa and Besiktas are in talks over a possible swap deal involving Muci and Digne. The Super Lig giants would also demand a transfer fee for the player, who has fallen out of favour at the Istanbul-based club.

Muci doesn’t look to be in the long-term plans of Besiktas boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst, hence why they are open to offloading the Albanian international this summer.

The attacking midfielder was an unused substitute at the weekend during the Turkish giants’ opening game of the season against Samsunspor and that hints at where he stands in the plans at Besiktas.

This makes a deal for Aston Villa easier to complete and they may even be able to do so without having to include Digne.

The left-back was a crucial member of Unai Emery’s squad last season, however, his importance has diminished with the arrival of Ian Maatsen this summer.

As for Muci, Villa see something in the 23-year-old as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of the 2024/25 campaign getting underway this weekend.