Aston Villa star Matty Cash has attracted interest from current Europa League holders Atalanta who are ready to move for the right-back before the summer transfer window shuts.

The Seria A outfit are keen to add a right full-back to their squad ahead of the new season and according to Tutto Atalanta, Aston Villa’s Matty Cash has been identified as their top target.

The 27-year-old will be a hard player for Atalanta to acquire as the defender is a key part of Unai Emery’s plans at Villa Park and is currently the only senior right-back at the Premier League club with Kosta Nedeljkovic as his backup.

Cash featured 46 times for the Birmingham club last season, scoring five goals and assisting a further three.

If Atalanta do make a move for the Poland star it will be an ambitious one as Villa will only sell if a big offer arrives. Emery can’t afford to lose many of his top players ahead of the new season as the Premier League club have to deal with Champions League football during the 2024/25 campaign.

Aston Villa can’t sell Matty Cash this summer

Even if a big transfer fee arrives for Cash, Aston Villa should not part ways with the defender this close to the season getting underway. The right-back can be one of the best in his position in the Premier League on his day and the Birmingham club would find it a little difficult to replace him.

It is not a surprise to see Atalanta being interested in the 27-year-old as AC Milan also wanted the player earlier this summer, reported talkSPORT.

It will be interesting to see if Atalanta do submit an appropriate bid for Cash over the coming weeks and what response Villa will have to the proposal.