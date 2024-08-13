Highly-rated Barcelona ace is a shock target to replace Dominic Solanke at Bournemouth

Now that Dominic Solanke’s move to Tottenham has been rubber stamped, it’s imperative that Bournemouth find a replacement, and ideally before they kick off their 2024/25 Premier League campaign against Nottingham Forest.

With so little time to waste, Andoni Iraola and his team need to work hard and fast to identify who they feel can bring them the goals they need, and become a decent enough replacement for Solanke who was a real crowd favourite.

Clearly, the window of opportunity is limited, and that’s perhaps why it would seem that the Cherries are turning to a player with no experience whatsoever of English football.

Barcelona ace could replace Dominic Solanke at Bournemouth

Indeed, he’s only managed 353 minutes of action in European football in total per transfermarkt. Less than four complete games.

That seemingly hasn’t put Bournemouth off of Barcelona’s 19-year-old Vitor Roque.

?Tras el traspaso de Julián Araújo al Bournemouth, el jugador podría ir acompañado, si André Cury no molesta demasiado, de Vitor Roque. En principio la fórmula deseada, sería la de cesión con opción de compra?

El buen entendimiento entre los clubes puede posibilitar el acuerdo. pic.twitter.com/wgdhD0orQv — Bar Canaletes (@BarCanaletes) August 11, 2024

According to Bar Canaletes on X (formerly Twitter), the two clubs are looking to come to an arrangement after successfully concluding the deal for Julian Araujo to make the move from Catalonia to England’s South Coast.

Roque was signed in something of a hurry last January by Barca, and then subsequently hardly played by manager, Xavi.

It’s believed that not playing him was part of the reason which led to Xavi’s departure, however, Hansi Flick clearly doesn’t have plans for the youngster either, and so it’s in everyone’s best interest if he’s moved on quickly.

Whether the player himself is enamoured at playing for Bournemouth isn’t known at this stage, but if it’s a straight choice of staying on the bench at best or being given the chance to show your talents to their fullest ability, then it isn’t really a choice at all.

The only question then remaining to be answered would be whether any deal would be on a loan basis or permanent.