Ben Chilwell is reportedly considering his Chelsea future ahead of the summer transfer window’s deadline.

The English left-back faces an uncertain future at Stamford Bridge following Enzo Maresca’s arrival.

Believed not to fit the Italian’s style of play, Chilwell, 27, has been linked with a surprise exit. Despite being on Manchester United’s radar earlier in the window, the Red Devils failed to back their interest up, and have so far opted against pursuing the Chelsea full-back.

Ben Chilwell could seek Chelsea exit

Consequently, according to talkSPORT, the 27-year-old is feeling ‘frustrated’ by his precarious situation and is ‘assessing his options’ ahead of August’s Deadline Day (30th).

Although one of the club’s senior players, Chilwell has struggled with injury and fitness problems proven by just nine Premier League starts last season.

The former Leicester City star’s poor record appears to be putting suitors off, however, with the player seemingly annoyed by the lack of confidence being shown in him by his new manager fans will worry discontent could be brewing behind the scenes.

During his four years in London, Chilwell, who has three years left on his contract, has scored nine goals and registered 12 assists in 106 games in all competitions.