Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah is reportedly emerging as a transfer target for Aston Villa and Crystal Palace as they look to strengthen at the back this summer.

The Blues will surely offload Chalobah as he’s fallen down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge, and it seems Villa and Palace are keen on the 25-year-old once they resolve the futures of Diego Carlos and Marc Guehi, respectively, according to a report from the Athletic.

Chalobah came up from Chelsea’s academy and initially made a decent impact in their first-team, though the west London giants have made a flurry of major signings in recent times that have increased the competition in their squad.

The likes of Axel Disasi, Benoit Badiashile and Levi Colwill are now surely ahead of Chalobah in the pecking order, while new signing Tosin Adarabioyo has also come in this summer to add further depth in Enzo Maresca’s squad.

Chalobah transfer: Chelsea defender could do well to join Villa or Palace

Chalobah may be disappointed not to make it at CFC, but both Villa and Palace are very much looking like clubs on the up, so he could do well to move there.

In fact, it’s easy to forget that Unai Emery guided Villa into the Champions League with his team’s superb form last season, so some might even argue Chalobah would be making the step up with this move.

Chelsea are the bigger name in terms of recent history, as well as resources, but Chalobah could be making a smart move if he opts for Villa Park at this moment in their project.

Palace have also made great strides under Oliver Glasner, so might even be dark horses for a European place for the season ahead.

It will be interesting to see if Chelsea live to regret letting Chalobah go, as he surely has it in him to become a top Premier League defender if he plays more regularly.