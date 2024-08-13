Chelsea’s spending continues as Blues reward top 2023/24 performer with new contract

Chelsea’s summer spending continues as Cole Palmer has signed an improved two-year contract extension at the West London club until June 2033.

According to The Athletic, Palmer’s new terms are a reward after a hugely successful first season at Stamford Bridge, in which he registered 25 goals and 15 assists in 45 appearances across all competitions.

The 22-year-old was one of the only bright sparks in a tough season for Mauricio Pochettino’s team and his performances earned the England star a place in Gareth Southgate’s squad for Euro 2024.

Palmer didn’t feature much in Germany, which led to England fans calling for the Chelsea talent to play more as the Three Lions struggled. Their suggestion was justified in the semi-finals as the midfielder assisted Ollie Watkins’ late winner against the Netherlands to send England into the final.

Chelsea signed Palmer from Manchester City last summer for an initial fee of £40m with an additional £2.5m due in potential add-ons. The 22-year-old penned a seven-year contract with the option of a further 12 months, which has now been increased to 2033.

Cole Palmer deal a positive within a crazy summer for Chelsea

New terms for Palmer will help convince the 22-year-old to stay at Stamford Bridge long term as the midfielder could become frustrated in the future with how the London club is currently being operated.

The Blues have spent recklessly again during the current transfer window and their performances during pre-season hint that another tough season lies in wait.

Chelsea have signed Tosin Adarabioyo from Fulham, Omari Kellyman from Aston Villa, Marc Guiu from Barcelona, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall from Leicester City, Renato Veiga from Basel, Caleb Wiley from Atlanta United and Aaron Anselmino from Boca Juniors so far.

The Premier League giants are also working on a deal for Atletico Madrid’s Joao Felix, a scenario which sums up their entire summer.