Opinion: Chelsea’s request for Conor Gallagher’s return and signing Joao Felix shows Todd Boehly has absolute no idea

News that Chelsea have requested Conor Gallagher to return to London despite the belief that his move to Atletico Madrid was a foregone conclusion is just the latest in a long line of ‘you’ve got to be kidding me’ moments at the club.

Just when you think that the Blues have turned a corner, the circus comes back to West London and ringmaster Todd Boehly does it again.

The man literally has no clue as to how to run a football club.

Joao Felix news shows Chelsea owner Boehly has no idea

A Gallagher return comes just a day or two after the news that the club are contemplating bringing Joao Felix back to Stamford Bridge.

A player that, quite frankly, bombed the last time he was at the club, and didn’t do an awful lot better when at Barcelona.

Despite some fleeting moments with the Catalans – some of his best were ironically against Atleti – the player did little to convince, and by the mid-point of his season long loan he could only make the subs bench.

That clearly hasn’t put off Boehly and Co., who want the Portuguese after the collapse of the Samu Omorodion deal.

?????????? Conor Gallagher to Atlético has not collapsed as of tonight; but Chelsea see all deals (so also João Félix) as separate, independent. Atlético can get Gallagher deal signed as docs are ready… …but if they don’t, Chelsea request Conor back to London with flight booked. pic.twitter.com/8BiT4uT4Ga — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 12, 2024

Fabrizio Romano’s Gallagher revelation overnight via X (formerly Twitter), opens up the American owner to even further ridicule.

Everything has been in place for days, with Gallagher known to have agreed terms, and yet still the England midfielder’s contract hasn’t been signed.

The suggestion now seemingly is that Chelsea believe that the Gallagher and Felix deals are separate, whereas it was always thought to this point that they were intertwined.

Should there be a total collapse in negotiations and Gallagher returns to Stamford Bridge, the club will have a hell of a time trying to convince him again to leave in the last fortnight of the window.

The club captain would have every right to then dig his heels in and leave for free at the conclusion of his contract, thereby denying Chelsea in the region of €40m and potentially plunging them into FFP trouble… and nobody would blame him.