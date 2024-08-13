Leeds United are among the favourites to secure promotion to the Premier League this season but that has not stopped Daniel Farke from wanting to strengthen his squad this summer before the transfer window shuts.

The Yorkshire club opened up their Championship campaign on Saturday with a 3-3 draw against Portsmouth and their German coach now wants to strengthen his defensive options with two new talents.

According to Football Insider, Leeds are interested in Freiburg defender Bruno Ogbus and Chelsea centre-back Bashir Humphreys.

The 21-year-old Blues talent will be the easier of the two to acquire as the Premier League club are open to selling the defender this summer. Humphreys has been with the London team since joining their academy in 2017 and spent the last two seasons on loan with Paderborn in Germany and Swansea City.

The Englishman has only made two senior appearances for Chelsea having made his debut in January 2023.

Humphreys is a transfer Leeds could get over the line, however, Ogbus will be tougher.

Leeds United face tough task to sign Freiburg’s Bruno Ogbus

Leeds have a strong interest in Ogbus, however, Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke has stated that the Championship giants face an uphill battle to land the 18-year-old this summer.

The defensive star is yet to make his senior debut for Freiburg but has impressed as part of the German club’s youth system and his talent has become known to many, such as Farke.

Freiburg expect big things from the defender and are desperate to keep Ogbus for the upcoming season. Leeds will try to bring the youngster to Elland Road but it looks like a hard deal to get over the line.