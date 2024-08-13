“Stay away from this club” – Journalist “staggered” players are still signing for Chelsea

Journalist Rory Smith admits he’s staggered that more players aren’t being advised not to seal a transfer to Chelsea under the bizarre regime of Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali.

The Blues have become almost unrecognisable from the Roman Abramovich era, which is saying something as they weren’t even exactly considered a model of stability back then either, with frequent manager changes and long lists of players farmed out on loan without ever kicking a ball for the side.

Still, that Chelsea era at least saw plenty of top players joining the club and delivering success, whereas now Boehly and Eghbali are seemingly on a near-constant spending spree for players who aren’t even looking up to the job, while there are also serious questions to be asked about how they could be expected to settle and perform at their best in this environment anyway.

Smith summed it up well in the video clip below as he slams what Chelsea’s current owners are doing to the football transfer market…

"It strikes me as being fundamentally stupid."@RorySmith on Chelsea's transfer activity.

Smith believes Chelsea’s approach is not only dangerous for themselves, but also looks majorly disruptive to other clubs in the football pyramid, and it’s hard to disagree with that.

Not only are Chelsea hoarding huge numbers of players that they surely can’t ever get round to using, but they’re disrupting other clubs and the careers of those players themselves.

Smith can’t believe there are still players joining the west Londoners, as he clearly feels agents should be advising their clients to stay away from this club at this moment in time.

When you look at how far a talent like Mykhailo Mudryk has fallen since joining CFC, it’s certainly a bit of a warning sign for similar young players who need a stable environment to develop in, rather than one where the managers and teammates are constantly changing.