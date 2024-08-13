One of the players who left Leeds United this summer in their rebuild is facing trouble at his new club.

The Whites have allowed a number of players to leave the club this summer after they failed to win promotion to the Premier League.

Daniel Farke’s team were favourites to win promotion to the Premier League at one stage but their late season form ruined all the hard work they had done earlier.

Crysencio Summerville has been sold to West Ham United while Archie Gray has joined Tottenham.

Goalkeeper Kristoffee Klaesson also left the club after his three year spell at Elland Road.

He was allowed to join Raków Częstochowa but his future at his new club is in jeopardy for a bizzare reason.

The goalkeeper made three appearances for the Whites and did not conceded a single goal but he failed to make his way to the starting line up at the club.

His new club is considering terminating his contract, according to Przeglad Sportowy.

The reason behind his new club considering such a drastic action is because he arrived at the club overweight and despite the club formulating a special plan for him to get in shape, he was spotted at a McDonald’s.

The Polish club have been upset by the actions of the players and it is going to cause a huge dent on the reputation of Klaesson and raise questions about his professionalism.

He still has a long way to go in his career because he is only 23-years-old but it remains to be seen which club will take a chance on him now.