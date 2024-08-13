Crystal Palace ace’s chance of a dream move evaporating because of Newcastle’s latest decision

Crystal Palace manager, Oliver Glasner, has already seen one of his best players depart this summer after Michael Olise left the club to join Bayern Munich.

Though bids for Eagles stars from so-called bigger clubs, with respect, is probably to be expected, neither Glasner nor owner, Steve Parish, are likely to welcome them.

That said, Newcastle have made a third offer for Palace’s brilliant centre-back, Marc Guehi, according to The Athletic (subscription required).

Marc Guehi’s move from Palace to Newcastle is in the balance

It isn’t clear at this stage if the South Londoners will again turn the Magpies down, however, the report also indicates that Newcastle are now looking at alternatives, which could see Guehi’s chance to move on evaporate.

At this point, Guehi’s own thoughts on the move aren’t known, but perhaps it’s a case of his silence speaking volumes.

If he wanted to stay at Selhurst Park, he could simply come out and say so.

With less than a week to go until the 2024/25 Premier League season gets underway, it’s clear enough that Eddie Howe wants a settled squad at Newcastle, and arguably the same would apply to Glasner at Palace.

That the transfer window remains open for a couple more weeks after the season starts doesn’t really help matters.

Any last minute deals done will not only upset dressing room equilibrium, but could also see squad balance take a knock, particularly if a manager has been working with a certain starting XI in mind throughout pre-season.

Guehi’s stock is at its highest level after his magnificent Euro 2024 performances, so it’s no wonder that Palace appear to be playing hard ball.

Clearly, however, it’s in everyone’s best interests for the Eagles hierarchy to give Newcastle a swift yes or no, so all parties involved in a potential deal can either get it done or quickly move on whilst they still have the chance.