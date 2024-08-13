Deliberate points deduction could be part of Chelsea’s long-term plan

Chelsea have certainly been creative in terms of their accounting since Clearlake Capital took over from Roman Abramovich.

Putting players on previously unheard of contracts of seven years plus, selling club assets back to themselves via sister companies…

One football finance expert now believes that the Blues might even go as far as to get themselves a deliberate points deduction in the coming months.

Chelsea could get themselves a deliberate points deduction

“They do have the option to fail PSR and just take the consequences and the penalties that come with that,” Stefan Borson told Football Insider.

“They could look at it and say ‘We are on a five to 10-year business plan, if we have to accept in one season a three-to-five-point penalty deduction, then so be it’.

“Maybe that’s their approach. That was what I thought they were doing right at the start, just sacrificing potential penalties in the pursuit of the business plan.

“It’s hard to know exactly, but I am sure they will have a plan. It’s just very hard from the outside to understand what that plan is.”

Some might say that it’s good business practice by Behdad Eghbali and Todd Boehly, whereas supporters, perhaps angered by continued sales of their best players, would probably disagree.

They’ll also be wary of Borson’s parting comment.

If someone with as much financial nous as he is still struggling to understand what Chelsea’s business plan is, there has to be something wrong behind the scenes.

Of course, fans will turn a blind eye and won’t kick up a fuss as long as results are going well on the pitch.

In that regard too, however, Chelsea have woefully underperformed over the past couple of campaigns.

Enzo Maresca and his side simply have to get things right this season, or there could be utter chaos again on and off the pitch in a few month’s time.