Man City agree five-year deal with Liverpool star ahead of shock potential €70m transfer

Manchester City have reportedly agreed a five-year deal with Liverpool forward Luis Diaz and are ready to pay the Reds €70million to get the move done.

It remains to be seen if Liverpool would accept that kind of offer from a major rival for one of their most important players, but it’s intriguing to see that the Colombia international himself seems prepared to make the controversial move from Anfield to the Etihad Stadium.

See below for details on the deal from Marcos Benito via El Chiringuito, in a story that is likely to shock many Liverpool and City fans as it’s some so out of the blue and just days before the start of the new season…

? EXCLUSIVA @marcosbenito9 ? ?? ACUERDO entre LUIS DÍAZ y MANCHESTER CITY para los PRÓXIMOS 5 AÑOS. ? El CITY está DISPUESTO a pagar 70 MILLONES de EUROS. ? https://t.co/uy59B6tvAR pic.twitter.com/SyTShZ5NDa — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) August 13, 2024

Liverpool are yet to make any signings this summer, so it would surely not go down at all well with the club’s fans if a star name like Diaz were to leave before anyone could be brought in.

City, however, would do very well out of this deal if they could get it done, as Diaz is a proven Premier League player at the peak of his powers who can operate in a variety of different positions.

Diaz transfer would be an exciting deal for Man City

The 27-year-old is a real livewire in attack when he’s at his best, and many City fans would surely see him as an upgrade on the likes of Jack Grealish and Jeremy Doku in attack, while he could also help Pep Guardiola replace Julian Alvarez, who has just left the club to join Atletico Madrid.

One imagines we could still be some way from these clubs reaching an agreement, with Liverpool surely likely to ask for huge money, but their position might not be helped by the fact that the player has agreed to the move.

Diaz has also been linked with the likes of Barcelona by Pipe Sierra.