Fabrizio Romano responds to surprise Luis Diaz Manchester City transfer story

Transfer news journalist Fabrizio Romano has taken to X to clarify the Luis Diaz Manchester City story that has broken this afternoon.

See below as Romano insists his sources are denying the links, despite it being claimed that the Colombia international had agreed terms on a five-year contract with Man City, who were prepared to pay €70m for him.

Diaz is a hugely important player for Liverpool, so it wouldn’t make much sense for them to let him go just days before the start of the new season, with not much time left to replace him, while it would also surely be unthinkable to strengthen a major rival in this way.

See below as Romano responded to the earlier stories by giving LFC supporters a very reassuring update…

?? Manchester City sources deny any agreement with Luís Diaz after recent reports. pic.twitter.com/poELaGcBq7 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 13, 2024

Diaz would have been a fine signing for City, but they’ll surely have to look elsewhere if they want to bolster their attacking options, which would probably be a good idea after the sale of Julian Alvarez to Atletico Madrid.

Pep Guardiola will probably feel he could find someone better than Jack Grealish and Jeremy Doku, while Bernardo Silva isn’t getting any younger, so might need replacing some time soon.

Diaz transfer boost for Liverpool, but new signings still needed

It would have been very difficult for LFC to replace Diaz, though, so fans will be pleased to see the reliable Romano playing down the City links.

Now Liverpool just need to get their act together in terms of signings coming in, with no one moving to Anfield so far this summer.

Arne Slot will no doubt find it difficult replacing the legendary Jurgen Klopp, so he’d surely benefit from one or two new additions, particularly in defence, where Virgil van Dijk is perhaps showing signs of being past his best, while Ibrahima Konate has been a bit injury prone.