Super agent in England to discuss Man United & Chelsea transfer deals

Super agent Jorge Mendes is reportedly in England to discuss major transfer deals for two of his clients – Joao Felix and Manuel Ugarte.

Felix has been linked with Chelsea as he will surely be on his way out of Atletico Madrid this summer after an underwhelming loan spell at Barcelona last term.

The Portugal international has also had a spell on loan with Chelsea before, and it seems there’s some possibility of him returning for another spell at Stamford Bridge.

For now, however, Romano has more concrete updates on the future of Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Ugarte, who has already agreed terms with Man Utd, even if the clubs have not yet reached an agreement.

See below for the latest details on these deals…

?? Jorge Mendes, in England to discuss João Félix with Chelsea… and Manuel Ugarte with Man United. Ugarte agreed personal terms with United weeks ago, PSG still see him leaving. United need price to be reduced… or one more sale, otherwise they will go for cheaper option. pic.twitter.com/2cxsaCRspM — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 13, 2024

Ugarte might not come cheap, however, with Romano making it clear that MUFC will move on to cheaper targets if PSG don’t lower their demands.

The Uruguay international will surely end up leaving the Parc des Princes at some point, however, after a relative lack of impact in his time in the French capital so far.

Mendes has often negotiated some of the biggest transfers in world football, and these would be two more major deals for two big-name players that it would be good to see in the Premier League.

Chelsea could do with Felix to give them more options in attack, while Ugarte looks ideal to give United an upgrade on Casemiro, Sofyan Amrabat and Scott McTominay in midfield.