“New uncertainty” but £34m Chelsea transfer deal still in place, says journalist

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher is reportedly flying back to London today, though his £34m transfer deal with Atletico Madrid is seemingly still in place for the time being.

That’s according to BBC Sport’s Nizaar Kinsella, who adds that there is new uncertainty surrounding the player’s future, even if he still wants the move to the Spanish capital.

Gallagher was a key player for Chelsea last season, but one imagines he might play less often now that Romeo Lavia is back from injury, while there are other big names like Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo to compete with for a first-team place.

With the England international also just a year away from being a free agent, it surely makes sense to offload him now so the Blues can avoid losing him on a free transfer next summer.

It remains to be seen if Chelsea and Atletico can still finalise this deal, and one imagines much of it will depend on what happens with Joao Felix, as explained in Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing earlier today.

One issue for CFC is that their move for Samu Omorodion is now off, so another solution will be needed, and Felix seems the obvious option after he previously had a decent loan spell at Stamford Bridge.

