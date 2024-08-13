Arsenal line up replacement as 26-year-old’s transfer situation expected to develop soon

Arsenal have reportedly lined up a potential transfer move for Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia as a replacement for Aaron Ramsdale as backup goalkeeper.

Garcia looks an impressive young talent who could be ideal to come in without demanding to play regularly, with David Raya surely set to remain as Mikel Arteta’s number one for the foreseeable future.

Ramsdale, however, will surely be moving on this summer, with developments expected soon, according to The Athletic, who add that Garcia is being eyed up as a replacement for that backup ‘keeper role.

It’s not yet clear where Ramsdale could end up, but one imagines there will surely be interest in the England international, who cannot continue for another season on the bench at the Emirates Stadium.

Aaron Ramsdale is surely set to leave Arsenal

The 26-year-old had previously been first choice for Arsenal, but Raya’s somewhat surprise arrival last season quite quickly saw him lose his place.

Garcia could be a decent option to come in in Ramsdale’s place, though of course in an ideal world one imagines fans would prefer to keep on having someone as proven and experienced as Ramsdale available.

The problem is, players of that calibre want to get out onto the pitch regularly, so it’s surely only a matter of time before a solution is found for him to continue his career elsewhere.

