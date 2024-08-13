Tottenham midfielder Giovani Lo Celso has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

The 28-year-old is not a key starter for the north London club and he needs to move on in search of regular playing time. According to Fabrizio Romano, he is not a key part of their plans going forward and the 28-year-old could leave late on in the window with multiple clubs keen on signing him.

Aston Villa and Real Betis remain keen on securing his signature, but there are other clubs keeping tabs on his situation as well. It will be interesting to see where the Argentine international ends up.

Despite not managing to hold down a regular starting spot at Spurs, Lo Celso remains a quality player and he could be a superb acquisition for most clubs. The 28-year-old is versatile enough to operate as the attacking midfielder as well as a winger. He will goals, creativity, and technical ability in the final third.

Giovani Lo Celso should join a new club

Lo Celso will look to to get his career back on track with regular football and he needs to join a club where he will get ample gametime.

A move to Real Betis or Aston Villa could be an exciting opportunity for him. The Argentine international has played for Betis in the past and he itself during his time at the Spanish club. On the other hand, he has worked with the Aston Villa manager Unai Emery during their time together at Villarreal.

It remains to be seen which of the two clubs follow-up on their interest with a concrete proposal to sign the midfielder this summer. Tottenham will be hoping to recoup a reasonable amount of money for him if they are to sell him.