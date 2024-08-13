Harry Maguire makes decision on Manchester United future

Harry Maguire has decided on his Manchester United future.

The Red Devils signed Leny Yoro from Lille at the start of the window and are also on the verge of unveiling Matthijs De Ligt after recently reaching an agreement with Bayern Munich.

Consequently, Maguire, 31, is now set to become Erik Ten Hag’s fourth-choice centre-back behind Lisandro Martinez.

Will Harry Maguire leave Manchester United?

However, according to a recent report from talkSPORT, the United defender is in no rush to leave Old Trafford and believes Yoro’s pre-season injury, which is set to keep the Frenchman out for three months, will gift him plenty of opportunities to ‘fight for his place’.

Maguire had been a transfer target for West Ham last summer. The Hammers, now led by Julen Lopetegui, brought Max Kilman from Wolves, so it seems the former United captain has missed his chance to move to London.

Nevertheless, after partnering Jonny Evans at the back in last Saturday’s Community Shield, Maguire is in contention to start against Fulham in Friday night’s Premier League opener.