26-year-old international ace could finally be about to end his Arsenal hell

For all of their relative success over the past few years under Mikel Arteta, not everyone at Arsenal is happy.

There’s been a steady improvement since the Spaniard took over though they’ve still mostly fallen short in cup competitions and in the race for the title.

The forthcoming campaign presents the Gunners with another chance to be in the conversation at the business end of the season, though one loyal servant isn’t likely to play any part.

Ever since David Raya came to the club, Aaron Ramsdale has appeared to be persona non grata as far as Arteta is concerned.

Aaron Ramsdale could be on the way to Ajax

The 26-year-old England international has barely played in over a year, and the time might be right for him to sever ties with the club.

According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, despite already having a bid turned down for Ramsdale’s services, Dutch giants, Ajax, are ‘optimistic’ of landing the custodian.

In the absence of any bids from English clubs, a route out of his Gunners hell is surely going to appeal to the player.

Though it would mean the upheaval of learning a new language and getting used to a new league and a totally new environment, it would afford Ramsdale the opportunity of being a first-choice keeper once more, and may even see him push Jordan Pickford for England’s No.1 jersey as a result.

There certainly appear to be more positives than negatives to any switch, and with over a fortnight to go until the window closes, there’s plenty of time to get a transfer over the line.

Ramsdale needs to think long and hard about what he wants to do before making one of the most important decisions of his career.