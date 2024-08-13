Manchester United’s Jadon Sancho would like to join French giants Paris Saint Germain this summer according to reports.

Sancho’s career at United has been far from plain sailing and he was frozen out last season by Erik ten Hag following a falling out after the Englishman disagreed with his manager’s view that he didn’t reach the required levels in training.

The 24-year-old subsequently rejoined former club Borussia Dortmund on loan in January and rediscovered his form as the German outfit surprisingly made the Champions League final.

Sancho wants to join PSG

It appears Sancho and Ten Hag have settled their differences and the England international is back with the first team squad and was part of the pre-season tour of America.

However, this doesn’t mean that the winger will still be at Old Trafford come the end of the window and he has been linked with a move to PSG.

French outlet RMC Sport have provided an update on the situation and have reported that Sancho wants to move to the French capital and initial contact has already been made with PSG.

The report adds that it won’t be an easy deal to do because United value Sancho at more than €60m and it’s unlikely that any potential agreement would be reached soon.

The clubs are currently holding discussions over midfielder Manuel Ugarte who wants to join United, but so far the Old Trafford outfit haven’t been prepared to meet PSG’s valuation.

Sancho has two years remaining on his current deal with the option of a further 12 months having arrived from Dortmund in 2021.

To date he’s made 83 appearances for the Red Devils, scoring 12 goals and providing six assists.

Sancho clearly has the quality to make a name for himself at United, but it remains to be seen if he wants to give things another go at the club.