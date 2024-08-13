Liverpool fans are still waiting for their first signing of the summer transfer window.

The Reds have kept their eyes on their transfer targets but they are yet to make a new signing.

Manager Arne Slot is eyeing an addition in the midfield position for a player who can play in the number 6 role.

Despite the Reds signing four midfielders last summer, the new Liverpool boss feels there is a need for another one.

Liverpool have been rejected by Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, casting a doubt on the club’s transfer plans.

The manager does not feel confident about Wataru Endo and he is keen on signing a player who can take his place in the starting line up.

These thoughts have been echoed by Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher, who believes that Endo will leave the club this summer and he is opposite to what Slot is looking in his midfielder.

Carragher told Blood Red:

“I think that last pre-season game, we all knew as players when we were playing, if you are in the team in that last standout pre-season game, then you have a great chance of playing.

“It looked like he had Gravenberch in that number six position, it will be interesting who he puts there if he gets the signing that he wants from Real Sociedad over the line before then.

“I think the standout thing for me, in terms of the holding midfield position, the fact that we put in a bid for a player and also the manager has played every single player in that role, except Endo. I know he played him at the start of the tour of America. Was that against Betis? I didn’t see the game, but I saw some reports that he found it difficult. I think Endo will go. I am pretty confident of that. It almost looks like he is completely the opposite of what he (Slot) wants in that role. It doesn’t mean that he is a bad player. It just means that when a manager wants to play a slightly different type of game, tactics or set-up. I think he will play virtually everybody there instead of Endo actually – that’s why I think he will move on.”

Liverpool’s interest in Zubimendi made it clear that Endo does not have the confidence of the manager.

The player was signed by Jurgen Klopp last summer when he failed to sign Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia.

Liverpool have to find another solution to midfield problem

When Endo was signed, he was seen as a short term solution to Liverpool’s problems.

The 31-year-old is highly unlikely to cement his place in the starting line up this season, even if he is not sold by Slot.

Slot wanted Zubimendi in that position, someone who can pass the ball and control the tempo of the game but now that the Spaniard has rejected a move to Anfield, the Reds would have to focus on other targets.