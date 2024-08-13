Atletico Madrid open talks with alternative target as transfer deal for Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher in doubt

Atletico Madrid have reportedly opened talks over a surprise transfer deal for Al Ittihad midfielder N’Golo Kante as a possible alternative to Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher.

According to Relevo, Kante is now on Atletico’s radar due to the fact that there’s growing doubt over their chances of signing Gallagher, who is on his way back to London, according to a post from Fabrizio Romano earlier today.

Kante spent last season in Saudi Arabia after leaving Chelsea, but he’s surely still got something to offer to a number of top clubs in Europe, so he’d likely fill that defensive midfield gap for Atletico if they cannot secure the signature of Gallagher.

Kante was one of the best players in Europe during his peak years at Stamford Bridge, and he looked strong with his performances for the French national team at Euro 2024 this summer.

It will be interesting to see if the 33-year-old leaves Saudi and makes a quick return to Europe, but it could be that a deal for Gallagher is still possible and this is something of a smokescreen, perhaps leaked to put pressure on Chelsea to finalise the sale of the England international.

We should know soon enough, but the transfer market may have a few twists and turns in store for us yet!

