Current star could seal late exit from Newcastle and Eddie Howe won’t stand in his way

Kieran Trippier could leave Newcastle towards the end of the window with Eddie Howe refusing to rule out the possibility according to reports.

Trippier joined Newcastle from Atletico Madrid in January 2022 and has racked up 92 appearances for the Magpies.

The 33-year-old has captained Newcastle on a number of occasions, but with just one year left on his current deal there have been some questions about his future.

Newcastle could sanction Trippier departure

The England international had been linked with a move to West Ham but the Hammers have subsequently signed Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Manchester United.

However, GIVEMESPORT have reported that a final decision hasn’t been taken on Trippier’s future and it’s believed there’s an expectation that Howe would allow the Englishman to leave if he wanted to seek a fresh challenge.

Newcastle are in a tricky position because they run the risk of losing Trippier on a free next summer and he will be 34 in September meaning the likelihood of him being offered a new deal could be slim unless he takes a pay cut on his reported £120,000 per week wages.

Trippier has played an important role since he arrived at St James’ Park but the Magpies do have cover in Tino Livramento if he were to move on.

It’s been a quiet window for Newcastle so far with the club yet to make any stand out signings with only a few weeks of the window left.

The club are looking to bring in a right winger and they have been linked with Chelsea’s Noni Madueke but nothing has seriously progressed on that front.

Newcastle’s main focus is on completing a deal for Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi who they are keen to sign, but as of yet they haven’t got near to Palace’s valuation which is thought to be between £60-£65m.

The Magpies kick off the new campaign at home to newly promoted Southampton on Saturday afternoon.