Leeds United are targeting a move for Norwich City player Jonathan Rowe.

The Whites are looking for a replacement of Crysencio Summerville who has left the club this summer to join West Ham United.

It will not be an easy task to replace Summerville, who became the Championship’s player of the season last season.

Leeds face competition from French club Marseille to sign the Norwich player, who has pulled out of his team’s squad due to ongoing rumours about his future.

The player is being made to train with Norwich’s U21 side as Leeds and Marseille decide to make a move for the player.

The Championship club have received a major boost in their pursuit of Rowe as according to L’Equipe, Marseille feel that the Norwich City player is too expensive.

Marseille have already had a bid rejected for the player and they are yet to come back again for him with another offer.

After Jesurun Rak-Sakyi edging closer to a move to Sheffield United, the Whites cannot afford to lose the race to sign Rowe, who is currently their only transfer target to replace Summerville.

Norwich City are reportedly looking for £15 million for Rowe and with the Championship season already getting started, Daniel Farke’s team cannot waste any more time to sign Summerville’s replacement.