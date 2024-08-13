Leicester have reached an agreement with Bayer Leverkusen on a loan deal with an obligation to buy for Adam Hlozek according to Fabrizio Romano.

It’s been a difficult summer for the Foxes who after winning the Championship title last season lost manager Enzo Maresca and star player Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to Chelsea.

However, they have subsequently appointed Steve Cooper as their new boss and have made a number of signings as they look to strengthen their squad to give them the best chance of staying up next season.

Leicester reach Hlozek agreement

The Foxes have so far made five summer signings including Issahaku Fatawu, who made his loan move from Sporting Lisbon permanent, whilst talented Brighton youngster Facundo Buonanotte has joined on loan.

However, Romano has reported the Foxes are closing in another signing after reaching an agreement with Leverkusen for Hlozek.

He took to X.com and said:

“More on Adam Hlozek and Leicester City exclusive story. Agreement 100% done between #LCFC and Bayer Leverkusen for €20m total package add-ons included.

“Loan with obligation only if Leicester will stay in Premier League. Negotiations ongoing on personal terms.”

If Leicester are able to complete this deal it would be quite the coup given Hlozek made 36 appearances in all competitions for Leverkusen last season as they completed an unbeaten domestic double and lost just one game all season which was the Europa League final.

The 22-year-old is a versatile attacker and can play just off the striker, through the middle and on the left wing, with that versatility likely to appeal to Cooper.

Jamie Vardy isn’t getting any younger at 37 whilst the likes of Patson Daka have failed to live up to expectations.

If Leicester are going to have any chance of survival then being able to score goals is going to be vital and they could do with some more fire power, which they are hopeful Hlozek will add.