Liverpool ready to let left-back duo leave Anfield with key week ahead for several stars

Liverpool are ready to allow left-back duo Calum Scanlon and Owen Beck to leave Anfield this summer as the Merseyside club are happy with their options for the role.

Arne Slot is set to finalise his squad at the Merseyside club over the coming weeks and there could be several outgoings at Anfield before the transfer window shuts as a number of youngsters search for minutes ahead of the new season getting underway this weekend.

Liverpool have already loaned out Calvin Ramsay to Wigan this summer while also selling Fabio Carvalho to Brentford as part of a £27.5m deal.

This week is set to be a crucial one for the futures of several of Liverpool’s young stars and it could see left-back duo Calum Scanlon and Owen Beck depart Anfield on a temporary basis.

According to DAVEOCKOP, Bristol Rovers have shown interest in Scanlon who has only made two senior appearances for the Reds since joining the Premier League giants academy in 2020.

Millwall are also interested in the 19-year-old talent but that loan move is not as likely to happen.

The same outlet also reports that Beck is close to leaving Liverpool this summer as Celtic want to sign him on a permanent deal. Leeds and QPR are also interested in the defender, with a move to London looking the most likely at the moment.

The 22-year-old has played just 18 minutes in total for the Reds’ first team and at this stage of his career is unlikely to break through at Anfield.

Arne Slot set on his left-back options at Liverpool

Slot will use Andy Robertson as his starting left-back at Liverpool throughout the upcoming season as the Scotland star has held the role for many years now. The 30-year-old has missed the majority of the Reds’ pre-season preparations through injury, which could result in him not playing from the off against Ipswich Town on Saturday.

Kostas Tsimikas looks like he could start against the newly promoted Premier League club and has shown since his arrival in 2020 to be a capable backup for Robertson.

The duo are to be trusted by Slot for the 2024/25 campaign which is why Scanlon and Beck will be allowed to leave over the coming weeks.