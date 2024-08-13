Liverpool could now accept £51m to sell key star this summer

Liverpool winger Luis Diaz has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

Spanish giants Barcelona are keen on securing his signature and Colombian journalist Pipe Sierra has revealed that talks have reopened and Barcelona are hoping to get the deal done.

Initially, the 27-year-old Colombian international wing was valued at €75 million. But Liverpool are now prepared to sanction his departure for a fee of just €60 million (£51m). It will be interesting to see if Barcelona are willing to accept the demands of the English club and sign the player.

The report further states that the two clubs could execute a part-exchange deal so that it can benefit both clubs when it comes to financial regulations.

They need more quality and depth in the wide areas and Diaz would be a super acquisition. He has proven himself to be a reliable performer in the Premier League, and he has been a key player for Liverpool since joining the club from Porto.

The opportunity to move to Barcelona could be quite attractive for him. It would be an excellent next step in his career and he would get to test himself in La Liga and compete for trophies with one of the biggest clubs in the world.

Can Barcelona afford Luis Diaz?

The reported €60 million asking price could still be a bit of a problem for the Spanish outfit, who are going through financial difficulties. Liverpool are unlikely to sell the player for a knockdown price given his stature within the squad and Barcelona will have to cough up a substantial amount of money this summer.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Liverpool need to bring in a top class replacement for the South American winger before sanctioning his departure as well. They have been linked with players like Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United recently.