Paris Saint-Germain completed the signing of the Ecuadorian defender Willian Pacho earlier this summer.

The 22-year-old impressed with Eintracht Frankfurt before joining the French club and he will look to establish himself as a key player for PSG. According to the French publication Le10sport, Liverpool tried to hijack PSG’s move for the South American defender.

Apparently, Liverpool submitted a last-minute offer to the German club, but they decided to turn it down because they had already given their word to PSG. Liverpool reportedly offered more money compared to the French outfit as well.

It is no surprise that Liverpool were keen on signing Willian Pacho. They need a quality central defender this summer, especially after the departure of Joel Matip. Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez have had their fair share of injury problems and Virgil van Dijk is in his 30s. Liverpool need more quality and depth in that area of the pitch and it will be interesting to see if they can bring in the right reinforcements.

Willian Pacho would have improved Liverpool

Willian Pacho has proven himself in the Bundesliga and he would have been a quality acquisition for the Premier League as well. He has the physical and technical attributes to do well in English football. The defender is still only 22 and he is only going to get better with coaching and experience.

Liverpool will be hoping to push for major trophies next season and they need a player of his quality. A move to Liverpool would have been the ideal step up for him as well. He would get to operate at a high level and push for trophies regularly.

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool decide to move on to other targets now.

PSG are one of the biggest clubs in the world and the 22-year-old will certainly be delighted to join them.